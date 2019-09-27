Sponsored 8 reasons why this serviced apartment offers the best living experience

Nothing is quite as refreshing as a holiday. It always gives you the opportunity to unwind, relax, and enjoy a bit of time either alone or with family. Second to choosing your destination, picking the right accommodation can make or break your holiday plans. Choosing the wrong accommodation can not only make your stay uncomfortable, but it can also cause some unwanted stress.

Serviced apartments are like being on holiday all the time. Furnished apartments like Divine Suites which is a project by VAAL Real Estate are specially designed to satisfy the needs of short-term and long-term accommodations. Apart from providing a place to live, they also offer a whole range of amenities and services.

Serviced apartments are not just limited to business people, anyone can appreciate this kind of living. There are several reasons why people choose these apartments.

Serviced apartments are fast becoming a popular choice for leisure and business travellers in major cities around the world. And Nairobi is no different. If one is looking for a place to stay and enjoy rather than just sleep, they’re the ideal accommodation solution. But what does a furnished apartment stay include and what are the benefits?

Home away from home

A serviced apartment is more of a home, with utilities that enable more freedom and comfort. Serviced apartments give you the home from home experience that you do not get in hotels or guest houses, one gets the space, the room and the flexibility which is perfect for leisure or work.

Space

Staying in a serviced apartment gives one the room to work, cook, relax and sleep and on average one can expect to enjoy more space than an equivalent standard of hotel. A typical one-bedroom service apartment is around twice the size of the average hotel room. A serviced apartment typically provides more space than traditional accommodation.

Flexibility

One is free to come and go as they wish, letting them do things on their own schedule. The availability of the facilities in the apartment means one can cook whenever they wish, work whenever they need to work, and there’s the added space to entertain guests or hold business meetings all within a private space and at times that suit.

People can often find apartments with several bathrooms and bedrooms which branch off from one central living area. Providing a secure, comfortable environment, serviced apartments offer a home-away-from-home kind of comfort. Apartments often include separate living and sleeping spaces as well as all the entertainment equipment one could possibly need: TVs, DVDs, music systems, free Wi-Fi and a house phone.

Cost

A serviced apartment is substantially cheaper than a hotel room when staying for a long period of time. Both because of the actual cost of the apartment compared to a hotel room, but also because of the possibility to cook for yourself and not having to eat out every meal.

Location

Serviced apartments are situated in great locations. They can usually be found in every major city throughout the world. Located in the heart of many tourist destinations as well as important business districts such as Nairobi, enables serviced apartments to meet the needs of various kinds of people.

Privacy

Serviced apartments generally offer a great deal of privacy. Apartments allow one to bypass the formalities that traditional accommodation has, and in many cases, one can simply let themselves in and make themselves at home. Most serviced apartments have a discreet cleaning service which means the apartment can be kept clean but one can retain privacy without constant interruptions.

Security

By their very nature, serviced apartments are private, self-contained accommodations. In addition, one will find that they’re complete with 24-hour CCTV, secure entry and often around the clock security staff.

Culture

A serviced apartment reflects the culture of an area. It gives insight into what a real local apartment would look like, giving a more comprehensive experience of the culture and values compared to hotel rooms, which usually all look alike.