Sponsored Safaricom develops IT security solutions for Enterprise customers

More than $ 175 million was lost by Kenyans to cybercrime related cases in 2016 alone, a magnitude that revealed how exposed and vulnerable business are online.

Cyber security still isn’t given enough priority by business leaders in most organisations, largely due to what experts’ term as an isolated IT problem and is not viewed a business issue.

For this reason, most enterprises have been overlooking this aspect prey to the world of cyber criminality that continues to evolve.

Businesses started adopting connectivity more than two decades ago and have taken an upward trajectory due to availability of affordable smartphones and in extension, pocket-friendly internet plans from mobile network service providers and Internet Service Providers.

But with increased cyberattacks on businesses over the internet, it is now a necessity for any enterprise that wants to grow and stay competitive to get a secured presence for effective market positioning in delivery of services and products to their clients.

Safaricom #ticker:SCOM , through its Enterprise Business Unit has developed a wide range of security solutions geared at protecting enterprise customers’ information technology systems.

From the beginning of the year, the mobile network operator has been offering managed security solutions, security assurance and advisory services as well as Managed Security Operations Centre solutions.

Under this package, it is now easy for users to secure email conversations, websites with enterprises and individuals being able to manage impending vulnerabilities, test and audit IT systems as they access real time monitoring services to track performance.

Malicious emails have been described as the weapon of choice for a wide range of cyber-attacks by Software company Symantec in its 2017 Internet Security Report.

The report found that emails are used by everyone from state- sponsored cyber espionage groups to mass-mailing ransomware gangs, with one in 131 emails sent considered as malicious, the highest rate in five years.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd in their 2018 cybersecurity report also strongly affirms the fifth generation of the cyber landscape gives criminals a wider attack surface making more enterprises vulnerable to attacks.

The Checkpoint report further highlights of new vulnerabilities through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, the most commonly used tools in small and bigger organisations as key touchpoints that online criminals are taking advantage of to bring down businesses.

Researchers at Checkpoint call on both organisations and consumers to be aware of the risks mobile devices pose.

While the attacks are significant, it is presumed that the solutions offered would match the same effort to make it very expensive to secure businesses.

However, Safaricom has realised that customers have unique needs and different budget levels and has thus designed its IT cybersecurity solutions to cater for each customer’s needs.

The key goal for the telco is to ensure customers get the best value and strategically select their solutions.

Already, the solution is gathering interest with some of the company’s customers in the financial services and transport industries already signing up for the service.

Businesses adopting these tailored enterprise solutions stand to benefit in overall business outcomes in secure environment, according to reports.

A new global cyber security report from Vodafone shows that the more cyber-ready a business becomes, the better its overall business outcomes.

Another report by Cyber Ready Barometer revealed that 48 percent of cyber-ready businesses are reporting more than five percent increases in annual revenue as well as high stakeholder trust levels.

Despite this, the research also shows that only 24 percent of businesses globally could reasonably call themselves cyber-ready.

It is important for businesses to continue reviews on their IT security measures to enable them get the right solution to fix dynamic challenges.