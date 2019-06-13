Sponsored KRA tax returns hits the homestretch

The taxman is on course to register a 40 percent growth on the rate of tax compliance by June 30 compared with the same time last year.

The Kenya Revenue Authority expects that four million taxpayers will have filed their returns by the close of the exercise at the end of this month.

The taxman rolled out the tax filing campaign, dubbed Tujijenge in March in an effort to raise awareness on the vital filing of tax returns.

The campaigned was designed to encourage taxpayers to comply with the obligations of filing their 2018 income tax returns by the end of June this year.

This came alongside KRA urging corporate institutions and business owners to pay their tax dues by April 30th.

KRA has in recent years introduced a number of initiatives to make paying taxes easier and facilitate compliance, namely: implementation of an online platform; iTax, for filing and paying income tax and the standards levy; improved customer service as well as transformation of KRA initiatives by enhancing digitization.

There have also been concerted efforts to combat tax evasion and fraud using intelligence and risk-based forward-looking enforcement.

Through these Revenue Enhancement Initiatives (REI) programmes, KRA revenue collection for the financial year 2017/2018 was Sh1.435 trillion in spite of the tough economic climate.

The revamped iTax platform saw 6.7 million taxpayers registered on iTax compared to 5.4 million enrolled the previous year.

KRA targets to have more than 4 million taxpayers file their 2018 income tax returns this year. In 2018, 3.2 million taxpayers filed their returns on the iTax platform for both resident and non-resident categories.

In addition, the Tujijenge campaign will be used as a rallying call to drive compliance to enable KRA attain 2018/2019 revenue target of Sh1.8 trillion.