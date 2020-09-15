Sponsored StanChart offers customers air ambulance services partnership with Amref

Standard Chartered Bank has partnered with AMREF Flying Doctors to provide its customers with air and ground emergency medical evacuation services. PHOTO | COURTESY

The Covid-19 pandemic has sparked a new conversation on personal health and what the individual needs to do to prepare for the unexpected. People are becoming increasingly conscious of the need to protect themselves against unforeseen emergencies.

The deadly virus has become a wakeup call to many, who now view living and health differently. They have come to realise that their health is a priority and not an issue to be relegated to the back burner.

But even before Covid-19 struck humanity, many hazards stalk people’s lives. Accidents, as well as illnesses, can strike anyone, anytime, anywhere. That is the inescapable reality.

Emergency Medical Evacuation

Standard Chartered Bank is aware of this reality that people wake up to every day. That is why it has partnered with AMREF Flying Doctors to provide its customers with air and ground emergency medical evacuation services. As the bank notes, “You never know when you need an ambulance until you need one.”

Subscribers to Maisha Ambulance cover are entitled to unlimited emergency medical evacuation flights in a year. During the year of cover, unlimited ground ambulance transport will also be granted in Kenya.

20 Percent Discount

This partnership offers a unique advantage to Standard Chartered Bank’s customers: They get the emergency medical evacuation cover at a negotiated 20 percent discount.

Wide Coverage

Standard Chartered customers who, for one reason or another, need to travel within the region are covered. The cover clients choose entitles them to evacuation in either Kenya only, or other African countries such as Tanzania, Zanzibar, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and Ethiopia, accordingly.

The customer’s cover with AMREF provides for unlimited Ground Ambulance evacuations within Kenya. It also entails unlimited air ambulance evacuations from remote locations to international destinations.

Negotiated packages

Maisha evacuation service, offered wholly by AMREF Flying Doctors, comes in four levels of subscription for individuals, families, small groups, and corporates.

Maisha Bronze – This applies in Kenya for both air and ground evacuation.

Maisha Silver – It applies in Kenya, Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Maisha Gold – It applies in Kenya, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.

Maisha Platinum – It applies in Kenya, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Intensive Care Medical Equipment

AMREF Flying Doctors aircraft and ground ambulances are fitted with intensive care medical equipment. Highly qualified and experienced medical personnel will accompany each evacuation flight. From the time AMREF picks a patient up until admission to hospital, the patient will be in the professional hands of the Amref medical team.

24 Hour Medical Helpline