Welcome to Mahali Mzuri at Maasai Mara

Mahali Mzuri. PHOTO | COURTESY

Mahali Mzuri is Sir Richard Branson’s Kenyan safari camp located in the Maasai Mara ecosystem and right in the path of the annual Great Migration.

Mahali Mzuri sits within the Olare Motorogi Conservancy which covers an area of 13,500 hectares! There are endless opportunities for game viewing, so all you need to do is sit back and let the wildlife come to you!

What’s more is local residents from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda can enjoy an exclusive safari experience with special rates from $350 per person per night for arrivals from 2nd January – 13th June and 14th October – 21st December 2020.

Want to witness the great migration? Enjoy 50 percent off Mahali Mzuri’s published rates when booking 30 days prior to arrivals. Resident rates are $760 per person per night from 14th June – 13th October 2020.

Travelling with children? No problem, ‘Little Warriors’ are welcome from 2 years and above, and Mahali Mzuri offer a range of tailor-made activities for them to enjoy.

What’s included?

• Accommodation in one of our luxurious tents

• Daily game drives including evening game drives

• All meals and drinks including alcoholic beverages (excluding selected premium brands)

• Complimentary mini-bar (refreshed daily)

• Olare Motorogi Conservancy fees

• Transfers from Olare Orok airstrip

• Complimentary wireless internet available throughout the camp

• Laundry service

• All taxes and local levies