Borrowers hit hard times as bad loans rise to Sh207 billion

Central Bank of Kenya building. The regulator has also lately enforced more stringent rules in accounting for bad debts following the collapse of three banks in quick succession. PHOTO | FILE

The stock of bad loans held by commercial banks has crossed the Sh200 billion mark for the first time ever, betraying hard economic times facing Kenyan households and businesses as well as more stringent accounting standards set by the regulator.

Third-quarter bank announcements show the value of bad loans shot by Sh17 billion in the three months between June and September as businesses and households lagged behind their debt payment schedules.

This raised the total non-performing loans book to Sh207 billion, appearing to discount overall gross domestic product (GDP) growth figures, which have ranged above five per cent in recent years.

Deep job cuts by companies struggling to cushion their profit margins have left many households with the grim choice of either honouring loan repayments from diminished income or defaulting on their obligations to meet basic needs.

The drop in household incomes has hit people’s spending power, in turn shrinking the overall demand for goods and services.

“The increase in gross non-performing loans was mainly attributable to challenges in the business environment that led to cash flow constraints for borrowers,” says the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) in its Credit Survey Report dated September this year.

The regulator has also lately enforced more stringent rules in accounting for bad debts following the collapse of three banks in quick succession.

The defaults mean that 9.1 per cent of the Sh2.28 trillion loans issued by banks have not been serviced in the past three months, an increase from the 8.4 per cent default rate reported by banks in June.

The piling load of non-performing loans puts in focus reported GDP growth figures-- 5.9 per cent for the six months to June-- and whether the growth is trickling down to businesses and households.