Briton on narcotics charge wants sugar trade licence back
Posted Thursday, September 29 2016 at 19:04
A company associated with a Briton, Jack Alexander Marrian, who was charged with trafficking cocaine worth Sh598 million, Thursday challenged the suspension of its sugar-importing licence.
Mshale Commodities Ltd sued the Agriculture and Food Authority for suspending its sugar-importation licence indefinitely without prior notice.
Through lawyer Kioko Kilukumi, the company claimed that the suspension was effected on August 12 contrary to the law and in violation of the Fair Administrative Action Act.
He claimed that the company cannot carry out its business and that the suspension would result in irreparable losses which may force it to close down.
“Unless this court acts with urgency and issues orders stopping the suspension decision of the authority as communicated through the letter by the interim Sugar Directorate, the company’s business activities will grind to a halt occasioning massive losses and an imminent shut down,” said Mr Kilukumi.