http://www.businessdailyafrica.com/image/view/-/3399446/medRes/1449478/-/ig6v0ez/-/jack.jpg
Home Corporate News

Corporate News

Briton on narcotics charge wants sugar trade licence back

Share Bookmark Print Rating
British national Jack Alexander Wolf Marrian (right), flanked by a Kenyan police officer, appears in court in Nairobi on August 8, 2016. PHOTO | FILE

British national Jack Alexander Wolf Marrian (right), flanked by a Kenyan police officer, appears in court in Nairobi on August 8, 2016. PHOTO | FILE 

By MAUREEN KAKAH

Posted  Thursday, September 29   2016 at  19:04

A company associated with a Briton, Jack Alexander Marrian, who was charged with trafficking cocaine worth Sh598 million, Thursday challenged the suspension of its sugar-importing licence.

SHARE THIS STORY

Mshale Commodities Ltd sued the Agriculture and Food Authority for suspending its sugar-importation licence indefinitely without prior notice.

Through lawyer Kioko Kilukumi, the company claimed that the suspension was effected on August 12 contrary to the law and in violation of the Fair Administrative Action Act.

He claimed that the company cannot carry out its business and that the suspension would result in irreparable losses which may force it to close down.

“Unless this court acts with urgency  and issues orders stopping the suspension  decision of the authority as communicated through the letter by the interim Sugar Directorate, the company’s business activities will grind to a halt occasioning massive losses and an imminent  shut down,” said Mr Kilukumi.
NSE top gainers & losers
n-soko About us Contact us Digital Editions Syndication Help Privacy Policy Terms RSS