Investors valuations signal eight NSE companies that are ripe takeover targets

PHOTO | FILE

Investors have such a pessimistic view of the prospects of some companies listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange that they believe the firms are worth more if taken over, an analysis of a key performance metric by the Business Daily has showed.

The price-to-book ratio of eight companies out of the 20 that make up the NSE 20 Share Index is below one, meaning that the market value of their stock is below their net assets value.

Electricity distributor Kenya Power is the cheapest on the list, trading at 0.19 times its net assets of Sh85.6 billion.

It is followed by power producer KenGen whose market value is 0.22 times its tangible assets of Sh172.7 billion.

Agricultural firm Sasini is trading at 0.31 times its book value, followed by investment firm Centum (0.56), DTB and Stanbic (both at 0.75), WPP Scangroup (0.83) and KCB (0.95).

Some of the major undervaluation may be a reflection of the two-year bear market, itself a demonstration of investor despondency that has fuelled the sell-offs.

For investors — large and small — how to respond to discount prices remains a vexing one.

On the one hand, it presents a great buying opportunity for new long-term investors who are likely to benefit from streams of dividends and capital appreciation as a bull market cycle resumes.

Those who are bleeding from the share price declines have also resorted to the sit-tight approach, with a dearth of bold investors limiting other options that would pull them out of their current misery.

Takeover of undervalued listed firms, perpetrated by deep-pocketed activist investors in developed economies, have been rare in the local market.

Institutional or individual investors offer to pay some premium to the market value of an undervalued listed company with a view to realise a large gain from restructuring it or selling some of its divisions to other parties.

Kenya experienced such a rare takeover in 2015 when British brothers Richard and Jeremy Robinow fully acquired agricultural firm Rea Vipingo in a transaction where retail investors made out like a bandit.