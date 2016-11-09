Imperial Bank receivership illegal - lawyer

Corporate News

The Imperial Bank head office on Westlands Road in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge committed an illegality when he placed Imperial Bank Ltd under receivership without approval from the regulator’s Board of Directors, a court heard on Wednesday.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi , representing the lenders’ shareholders, on Wednesday told Justice Olga Sewe that Dr Njoroge made the decision as an individual, which is against the law, because the CBK did not have a properly constituted board of directors at the time, which is lawfully mandated to make that decision.

“At the time the decision was made to put Imperial Bank under receivership, the CBK did not have a board of governors. It is only recently that a list of the board of governors was taken to Parliament,” lawyer Ahmednasir.