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Top State firms sell Sh42.5bn KPC stake

Oil storage tanks at the Kenya Pipeline Company, Industrial Area, Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | NMG

By  Kabui Mwangi

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Top parastatals have sold a combined 24.76 percent stake in Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) to an identified foreign investor less than eight months after spending billions to buy the shares.

A source familiar with the deal said at least eight parastatals sold their shares in the firm, which were listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) on March 9, to a foreign institution.

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