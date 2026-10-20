Top State firms sell Sh42.5bn KPC stake

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Oil storage tanks at the Kenya Pipeline Company, Industrial Area, Nairobi.
By
Kabui Mwangi
Correspondent
Nation Media Group
Top parastatals have sold a combined 24.76 percent stake in Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) to an identified foreign investor less than eight months after spending billions to buy the shares.
A source familiar with the deal said at least eight parastatals sold their shares in the firm, which were listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) on March 9, to a foreign institution.
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