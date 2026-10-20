Falling Uganda shilling threatens Kenya trade

The sharp weakening of the Ugandan shilling against the dollar is raising anxiety in Kenya over local goods becoming costlier and exports to the neighbouring country shrinking.

The Ugandan shilling has slumped by more than 14 percent against the US dollar since June this year, making imports from countries like Kenya more expensive as trade is pegged to the US currency.

In contrast, it has made Ugandan goods appear cheaper in Kenya, giving its traders an edge in border towns like Busia.

Uganda is Kenya’s largest export market, buying goods such as medicines, cement, metal products, soap and palm oil valued at Sh162.4 billion in 2025, up from 28.8 percent in 2024.

It sold goods such as milk, maize and tea worth Sh46.9 billion to Kenya, skewing trade in favour of Nairobi -- which enjoys a trade surplus of over Sh100 billion a year.

Uganda’s shilling is seen taking further losses on the back of strong foreign-currency demand from merchandise importers, energy companies and the telecoms sector.

Currently, it takes Uganda Sh31.91 for a Kenyan shilling compared to Sh26.80 at the start of the year.

Analysts expect a reduction in the demand for Kenyan goods in Uganda.

“For a lot of our manufactured goods, you would definitely expect to see a decline in export values because the resulting price increase would reduce demand,” said Abhishek Sharma, the senior director of transport and logistics at TradeMark Africa, a non-profit focused on growing intra-African trade.

The Ugandan shilling hit a new low of UGX4,240 against the US dollar last week, before ploughing back some losses on interventions by the Bank of Uganda (BoU), marking a 14.2 percent depreciation since trading at UGX3,710 at the end of June this year.

While trade between Kenya and Uganda is conducted in US dollars, the Kenyan shilling has gained nearly 20 percent against its peer over the review period, signalling a faster depreciation for the Ugandan shilling against the greenback.

The slide from the June exchange rate means Ugandans need 530 more Ugandan shillings to purchase one dollar worth of Kenyan exports.

A stronger US dollar/Kenyan shilling usually means that goods sold in Uganda become costlier while its products become cheaper in the local market.

“Even before the currency depreciation, there was a reduction in imports from Uganda to Kenya on trade issues, including the imposition of the sugar levy,” said Mr Sharma.

“While Ugandan goods can become more competitive, there wouldn’t be a dramatic increase in imports. However, one can expect an increase in goods inflows into Kenya’s border towns like Busia and Malaba where one might see protests from local traders.”

Imports from Uganda to Kenya have seen previous shocks, which revealed the impact of on-and-off trade tiffs between Nairobi and Kampala over the entry of farm goods like eggs and milk.

Uganda has remained Kenya’s leading destination for exports despite frequent battles over protectionist policies.

Foreign portfolio outflows from the government securities market have piled pressure on the Ugandan shilling as the US-Israel-Iran crisis weighs on the economy, leading to inflationary pressures.

Offshore investors have sold off Ugandan treasuries, seeking relatively higher returns in their home markets as interest rates begin to rise in developed markets on central banks’ monetary policy tightening.

The Ugandan shilling has been deemed vulnerable based on a smaller official reserve, which currently stands at an equivalent of 3.7 months of import cover, falling short of the East African Community (EAC) convergence criteria target of 4.5 months.

Kenya’s official reserves, in contrast, stood at an equivalent of 5.9 months of import cover as of last week, supporting the Kenya shilling’s resilience through the Middle East crisis so far.

The local unit has continued to trade on a narrow-bound range of 129 to 130 units against the greenback even as pressure mounts from rising import costs, especially fuel, which has driven the widening of the current account deficit.

Last week, Uganda’s central bank, the BoU, held an emergency monetary policy meeting (MPC), lifting its benchmark interest rate by 2.25 percentage points to 12 percent in a bid to curtail further foreign portfolio outflows.

The move is expected to raise Uganda’s real interest rates, matching or even surpassing returns offered to foreign investors in domestic government securities, when contrasted with overseas returns.

BoU’s action mimics Kenya’s emergency policy rate meeting in June 2023, where the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) raised its policy rate by 100 basis points or one percentage point to 10.5 percent to combat similar portfolio outflows.

Earlier in September, the BoU raised its cash-reserve requirements for commercial banks from 11 to 13.5 percent in a bid to absorb excess liquidity from the market.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni previously disclosed that he had rejected a request from the BoU to sell dollars from its reserves to defend its currency, terming the move ‘wasteful’.

Currency woes have tipped the Kenya-Uganda trade balance, including in 2023 when imports from Uganda slowed from a weaker Kenyan shilling.

“We saw the reverse happening during Kenya’s last currency depreciation cycle when Ugandan imports into the country marked a slowdown,” added Mr Sharma.

Traders expect the Ugandan shilling to remain under pressure from weaker export receipts and higher energy prices, partially offsetting interventions by the BoU.

The Ugandan currency, however, ploughed back some of its losses in the aftermath of the unscheduled monetary policy meeting.

“I would think the shilling will continue weakening, driven by the same fundamentals, but possibly the depreciation will be at a much slower pace,” a trader told the Reuters news agency last week.