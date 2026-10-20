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Falling Uganda shilling threatens Kenya trade

A teller handles Ugandan shilling notes inside the cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau as the dollar rate continues to escalate in Kampala, Uganda, on October 14, 2026.

Photo credit: Reuters
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By  Kepha Muiruri

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The sharp weakening of the Ugandan shilling against the dollar is raising anxiety in Kenya over local goods becoming costlier and exports to the neighbouring country shrinking.

The Ugandan shilling has slumped by more than 14 percent against the US dollar since June this year, making imports from countries like Kenya more expensive as trade is pegged to the US currency.

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