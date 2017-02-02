NMG acquires KenyaBuzz in digital growth plan

Corporate News

Nation Media Group Editor-in-Chief Tom Mshindi and KenyaBuzz founder Alix Grubel sign the acquisition deal on February 1, 2017. Looking on is NTV’s Teen Republik host Tracy Wanjiru. PHOTO | ANTONY OMUYA

Nation Media Group (NMG) has acquired lifestyle information magazine KenyaBuzz as part of an ongoing shift to becoming a fully digital media house.

The deal, which was sealed on Wednesday at a Nairobi restaurant, also includes the acquisition of UgandaBuzz, a subsidiary of KenyaBuzz.

Founded in 2007, KenyaBuzz is the first and only website in Kenya that offers an end-to-end online movie ticketing solution.

The system, which was launched in 2014, offers users the convenience of booking seats and buying movie tickets online.

The company also operates the Raha Android phone app that was launched in 2012 and has won major awards, including Google Innovation Award in 2013.

The website enjoys access to a large, expanding and loyal readership with its comprehensive and trusted events content, popular movie listing and reviews.

NMG Editor-in-Chief Tom Mshindi said the acquisition was one of the several steps the media group is taking to broaden its content focus beyond news and to ensure a strong as well as a diversified menu for lifestyle audiences.

“As we welcome KenyaBuzz to our stable, it is a part of a new agenda to reorient NMG into a fully-fledged digital entity,” said Mr Mshindi.

Alix Grubel, founder and owner of KenyaBuzz, said the partnership had opened a new chapter for KenyaBuzz.

KenyaBuzz is an online lifestyle publication, which also distributes 10,000 copies of its free monthly newsletter in more than 90 locations among them Nairobi, Nanyuki, Mombasa and Kisumu.

The website lists events happening around Kenya by date, venue and location, among other categories. It also catalogues films in Kenya by date, time and theatre as well as movie details and trailer.

The Lifestyle section of the website captures stories on art and culture, adventure, security, entertainment and celebrities, among others.