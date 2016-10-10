Ecobank HQ moves from city centre to Waiyaki Way

Money Markets

Ecobank Kenya is relocating its head office from the city centre to Westlands, a few weeks after inviting bids from buyers for the Ecobank Towers.

The mid-tier bank, which a few weeks back declined to disclose its new location as Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) was yet to clear the migration, will now be based at Fortis Office Park, Muthangari Drive, off Waiyaki Way.

The bank has been restructuring, combining eastern, southern and central Africa under a Nairobi-centred hub to be based at the rented Fortis Office Park.

The lender, a member of the Togo-headquartered Ecobank Transnational, has been based at the Muindi Mbingu building, previously called Fedha Towers, since it bought 75 per cent stake of East African Building Society owned by the Lalit Pandit family in mid-2008.

It joins a growing list of lenders relocating from the central business district due to congestion.

“The decision to relocate our head office is aimed at serving our stakeholders in a modern facility with ample parking, office space and easier access,” the bank said in a statement to customers, suppliers, business partners and the public.