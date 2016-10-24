Egypt launches world's biggest LNG tender for 2017/2018 supply: trade sources

Politics and policy

Egypt launched the world's biggest tender for liquefied natural gas (LNG) on Sunday as officials from top trading houses and oil majors converged on Cairo - undeterred by tough new rules forcing them to wait even longer to get paid.

After months of speculation and delay, state-run Egypt Natural Gas Holding (EGAS) released the tender documents on Sunday in a bid to secure 96 LNG shipments over 2017-2018, participants in the tender told Reuters.

An additional 12 optional cargoes were included in the tender, which EGAS may decide not to award, they said.

It is the biggest mid-term LNG buy tender ever issued, trade sources said.