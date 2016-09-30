Kenya's economy expands by 6.2pc in second quarter

Money Markets

Kenya's economy expanded by 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2016 compared to 5.9 per cent at the same period last year, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has announced.

The growth was largely driven by expansion in agriculture, forestry and fishing, transportation and storage, real estate, and wholesale and retail trade.

The economy also defied high commercial banks interest rates which rose significantly to an average of 18.15 per cent during the second quarter of 2016 compared to 15.57 per cent in the same quarter of 2015.

The value of exports of horticultural crops grew by 47.1 per cent in the quarter under review from Sh17.7 billion in the second quarter of 2015 to Sh26.0 billion.