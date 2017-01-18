Kenya switches to thermal power as hydro dams dry up

Politics and policy

Masinga Dam in Machakos. Kenya’s cheapest source of power is hydro at Sh3 per unit, but it is affected by erratic weather. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya is injecting thermal electricity into the national grid to compensate for hydro generation — which has affected by low water levels due to poor rainfall last year.

The government has ruled out power rationing, but the use of electricity generated from plants that use expensive diesel and fuel oil sets the stage for higher bills.

In the late 1990s, Kenya started diversifying power sources to reduce dependence on hydroelectricity.

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers said prolonged use of thermal power and decline of hydro output has the potential of disrupting economic growth.

Hydro now accounts for 37.1 per cent of electricity being used.

The Ministry of Energy said the fuel cost levy will rise as the current drought has affected the output of hydro plants like the Seven Forks Dam on Tana River, Sondu-Miriu in western Kenya, and Turkwel Gorge in the northwestern part of the country.

“We have scaled down generating electricity from hydro plants. Before, they accounted for 39 per cent of the power generated, but this has dropped to 37.1 per cent,” said Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter.

Cost of electricity up

Consumers are expected to pay more for power before the onset of the long rains expected between March and May. The fuel levy cost will increase this month to Sh3.52 ($0.035) per kilowatt hour (kWh) from Sh2.85 ($0.028) in December.

In November it was Sh2.34 ($0.023).

Kenya has an installed generation capacity of 2,341MW.

Domestic consumers using up to 50kwh, paying Sh2.50 ($0.02) per unit, will not be subject to the extra fuel cost levy. Households using 51 to 1,500 kWh will pay Sh11.62 ($ 0.11) per unit.

Companies that are paid the fuel cost levy include Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen), Rabai Power Ltd, Iberafrica Power, Thika Power Ltd, Triumph Power Generating Co. Ltd, Tsavo Power Company Ltd and Gulf Power Ltd. The levy is to offset the cost of diesel and fuel oil used for generation.

As of January 11, the water level of Masinga dam, which is the main reservoir of Seven Forks hydro stations, was 1,048.31 metres above sea level and Sondu Miriu 1,402 metres. Minimum levels for the two dams to generate electricity is 1,037 and 1,400 metres above sea level respectively.