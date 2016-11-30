Technology can become a menace to company confidentiality, privacy

Society & Success

Do not hire IT professionals merely based on their papers and certificates but rather look at their backgrounds and ability. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

Advanced technology and information dissemination systems have made life easier and more efficient. Companies also realise cost saving through the elimination of most paperwork.

Nowadays things have changed. By merely logging onto a computer and keying in an individual’s surname one can access their profile and background information.

We unfortunately disregard the fact that older generations of corporates which filed away key information in box files enjoyed one thing we no longer relish in organisations: confidentiality.

We have lost this to technology and open access systems. The implication is not that back then information never used to leak out.

Of course occasional leaks occurred. Only not as easily as it does now. In the past, snooping around an employee’s background was like looking for a needle in a haystack. The opposite is true these days.

Corporate confidentiality can be described as the observation of exclusivity when it comes to internal affairs and information particularly concerning individual employees, the company and business owners.

When a third party gets access to such information it becomes a weapon for blackmail, a justification for discrimination and evidence for unreasonable generalisations and stereotypes. Often, rumours sprout from information accessed by the wrong people.

Corporate confidentiality should, however, not be mistaken for privacy. Privacy constitutes freedom devoid of any form of intrusions into anyone’s personal life.

Confidentiality and privacy can reduce the number of employee conflicts which cripple organisations today. Employee information may be leaked in many ways.

It could be through access to a non-restricted database, or an information administrator who fails to uphold professionalism in taming his or her tongue.

Sometimes this information can be shared by employees who then confide in the wrong people. For instance Glenn, a chief supervisor in the production department of a company poses as a skilled and experienced individual.

Unfortunately, he is sometimes disrespected by some subordinates who wonder why they should listen to someone who graduated with a degree in tourism but issues orders on electricity usage.

Bridget also feels discriminated against by her peers in the marketing department. No one disputes the fact that she poses as the most eloquent and vocal employee.

Her competencies in product pitching and value proposition are unmatched, but still her peers find reason to look down on her. They think that she got the job as the assistant head of marketing because of her looks and not academic qualifications.