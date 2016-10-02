Errant bankers should brace for tougher reforms in sector

Opinion and Analysis

A friend of mine who heads the compliance department of a multinational bank recently drew my attention to the stupefying impact of the United Kingdom’s Financial Services (Banking Reform) Act 2013.

Following the impact of the global financial crisis in 2007-2008, in June 2010 the UK government established the Independent Commission on Banking to inquire into the structural and related non-structural reforms to the banking sector to promote financial stability and competition.

After slogging through numerous details and nail-biting horror stories from the public on the favourite whipping boy of human beings: banks, the commission made its recommendations in September 2011 which resulted in the Financial Services (Banking Reform) Act being published, debated in the UK Parliament and assented to by December 2012.

The fairly righteous indignation of the British public and their parliamentary representatives against “Big Banks” provided the much-needed wind assistance for the speedy conclusion of the inquiry and the conversion of their recommendations into law within 15 months.

A key outcome of the Act was the creation of a new regulatory framework for financial services which includes the abolition of the Financial Services Authority and creation of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Please note the nomenclature used in the new entity: “Conduct”. The global financial crisis and the Libor crisis in the UK a few years later were primarily the result of misconduct on the part of errant bankers.

Conduct has become the catchall phrase for addressing the shortcomings and trying to fundamentally shift behaviour within the banking fraternity.

The FCA mandate includes the power to regulate conduct related to the marketing of financial products and it is able to specify the minimum standards and to place requirements on products.

The FCA has the power to investigate organisations and individuals as well as instruct firms to immediately retract or modify promotions that it finds to be misleading and to publish such decisions.

But this is the point that has made many senior bankers as well as banking executive and non-executive directors sit up and take notice.

One key objective of the FCA is protect consumers and while the caveat emptor (buyer beware) principle that consumers are responsible for their decisions is maintained, if the consumer’s decision is made as the result of advice then the adviser should be responsible.

So in March 2016, a new accountability regime was established called the Senior Managers Regime for both the banking and insurance industries.

According to the press release on the FCA website, the new regimes will hold individuals working at all levels within relevant firms to appropriate standards of conduct and ensure that senior managers are held to account for misconduct that falls within their area of responsibility.”

The thought process behind this regime change is that while there have been numerous occasions of banks being found guilty of flouting conduct rules, there have been few cases of individuals being held to account.