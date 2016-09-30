Higher food prices lift September inflation to 6.34pc

Money Markets

A fruit and vegetables trader. The cost of living rose marginally in September to 6.34 per cent driven by a rising cost of some food items. PHOTO | FILE

The cost of living rose marginally in September to 6.34 per cent driven by a rising cost of some food items.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data shows inflation rose from 6.26 per cent in August due to food costs as other key items like fuel and transport costs remained constant or rose minimally.

“Between August and September 2016, the food and non-alcoholic drinks index increased by 0.55 per cent,” KNBS said in a statement.

“This was attributed to increase in prices of several food items which outweighed the decrease in others.”