Higher food prices lift September inflation to 6.34pc
By KIARIE NJOROGE, gkiarie@ke.nationmedia.com
Posted Friday, September 30 2016 at 12:38
The cost of living rose marginally in September to 6.34 per cent driven by a rising cost of some food items.
The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data shows inflation rose from 6.26 per cent in August due to food costs as other key items like fuel and transport costs remained constant or rose minimally.
“Between August and September 2016, the food and non-alcoholic drinks index increased by 0.55 per cent,” KNBS said in a statement.
“This was attributed to increase in prices of several food items which outweighed the decrease in others.”
Food takes up the largest share (36 per cent) of the basket of goods that is used to calculate inflation, making it the main driver of the cost of living.