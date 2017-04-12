Corporate News Moroccan carrier to increase Nairobi-Casablanca flights

Passengers board a Royal Air Maroc plane. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Morocco’s national carrier, Royal Air Maroc (RAM), is set to launch the fourth weekly flight on the Casablanca-Nairobi route in the last quarter of this year owing to the growing demand for flights between the two cities.

The airline started with two flights per week on the route in March last year after the Kenyan and Moroccan governments signed a trade and tourism agreement. It later raised the frequency to three flights weekly.

“We plan to increase a fourth flight by the end 2017 … Our airline is dedicated to Africa and our vision is to be gateway for East of Africa,” said Royal Air Maroc country manager Othman Baba.

Air Maroc operates Boeing 767-300 aircraft between Kenya and Morocco, carrying 236 passengers.

Travellers to the North African country were previously forced to go through Dubai, Doha, Amsterdam or Paris, a longer and costlier journey.