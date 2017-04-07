Corporate News RwandAir CEO replaced by government

RwandAir has 11 aircraft and expects delivery of a 12th, a Boeing 737-800, in May. PHOTO | FILE

Rwanda has removed the chief executive of its state-run airline, a cabinet statement said on Thursday, without giving a reason.

The statement said the government had named Chance Ndagano as RwandAir's acting chief executive officer, replacing John Mirenge.

Ndagano also serves as the vice chairman of the Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority.

Mirenge had been at the helm of RwandAir since 2010 and is credited with steering an ambitious expansion plan despite the company not announcing any profits.

Last month, RwandAir said it would start flights to London in May, making it the airline's 22nd destination.