Teachers threaten to disrupt national exams over pay

KNUT SECRETARY-GENERAL WILSON SOSSION. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Teachers have threatened to disrupt this year’s national exams for secondary and primary pupils if the government fails to reinstate their annual salary increment.

The move comes just a day after the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) issued a seven-day strike notice demanding the reinstatement of teachers’ annual pay increment and promotion for educators with higher qualifications.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) had scrapped the yearly salary increment arguing that the signed CBA between Knut and the government in 2013 which was implemented on July 1 already addressed the matter.

But speaking at Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu on Friday, Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion said teachers will do everything possible to have it back.

“In July, TSC in blatant contravention of Constitution, the Employment Act as well as established International Labour Organisation Conventions, purported to scrap the annual salary increment for teachers,” Mr Sossion said.

He said they will paralyse all third term programmes including the supervision of the national exams.

"Let Dr Fred Matiang’i know that all his third term plans are in jeopardy because of TSC's behaviour. We will paralyse everything even the national examination," said Mr Sossion.

He told teachers to brace themselves for the mother of all strikes, saying they were ready to down tools even if it meant for 120 days.

"Doctors went for strike for more than 90 days. We will down tools for more than that even if it is 120 days," Mr Sossion said.

He has previously said that all teachers have a right to an annual increment, pointing out that it was not an item of discussion in the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which was effected last month and saw an increase in teachers’ basic salaries.