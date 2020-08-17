Columnists Africa should judge Huawei on merit

The socio-economic benefits of being on the cutting edge of information and communication technologies cannot be gainsaid.

Leveraging on ICTs can help countries achieve every single one of the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Therefore, affordable and effective ICT infrastructure is vital in enabling developing economies to make progress in the digital age.

It is through this lens that African countries need to evaluate their relationships with technology partners. Foreign direct investments in Africa are expected to reduce between 20 and 40 percent as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic. In these dreary circumstances, ICT skills and infrastructure are offering Africa the best chance to stand on its own feet.

Over the years, many tech giants have brought to Africa a number of technological solutions that have propelled socio-economic growth in leaps and bounds.

As the continent seeks higher rates of connectivity—and an increase in the speed of information flow—we have witnessed companies such as Huawei invest heavily in the network infrastructure across the continent, including Safaricom locally. For the past two decades, the Chinese tech giant has played a pivotal role in moving Africa's network infrastructure from 2G to 4G and now to the 5G-network solution. The latest technology has already been piloted in Nigeria and is installed for commercial use in Johannesburg.

advertisement

Giving the continent fish is well and good but teaching the populace how to fish should be the ultimate goal.

Africa has traditionally formed a welcome receptacle for technological advancements innovated elsewhere in the world. But as we look to a more Silicon Savannah future, we must acquire the manpower and know how to innovate on our own.

Waiting for education curricula to be developed for today's technology will mean that, at best, the continent will only be competitive at yesteryear's standards.

At worst we will always be dependent on others to cause the desired change to take place. Training programmes fashioned by the current innovators, on the other hand, are the best chance we have at joining the race towards a fully integrated fourth industrial revolution.

With digital training programmes across the continent, Huawei is one of those working towards empowering Africans. This will allow us to operate the current technologies on our own, while equipping our own with skills that are benchmarked against global best-practice and standards. Doctors have noted that one of the biggest challenges posed by Covid-19 is the time taken for testing and diagnosis. Tech companies are scrambling to develop solutions that will reduce the diagnostic load.

Huawei, one of the first to the party, developed and deployed in South Africa an artificial intelligence system that reads patient scans and uses the available data on Covid-19 for diagnosis. If doctors are able to catch the virus in patients faster, it increases their chances of saving those infected in their thousands.

The pandemic is underscoring the importance of having reliable ICTs across the continent as most daily business now has to be conducted virtually.

Most affected are the estimated 297 million students whose education has been temporarily disrupted by the closure of schools to contain the spread of the virus.

Many countries are using remote learning options to bridge the gap, but not everyone enjoys access to ICTs.

As we strive to increase access to ICTs for all students, it is important to acknowledge that at least 900 million of those who are already able to access the Internet across the continent are doing so through the network infrastructure set up by Huawei.