EDITORIAL: Land digitisation right move

Land transactions have finally gone online in Nairobi after nearly a two-year hiatus when Parliament annulled laws that discontinued manual dealings.

The digitisation is expected to improve efficiency and more importantly curb fraud by breaking up the cartel chains that have seen many landowners illegally dispossessed.

Land is an important factor of production and vices in this sector can be a major put-off to investors both foreign and local, and a deterrent for job creation.

The requirement for persons wishing to buy, transfer or lease land in Nairobi to register online by providing personal identification number (PIN) and national identity card or alien card number, will aid in flagging suspicious transactions and tax evasion.

The same applies to firms, which must register using their business registration or incorporation numbers in order to conduct transactions.

