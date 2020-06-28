Editorials EDITORIAL: Address farmers’ woes

Tea picking in Nyamira. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Calls by thousands of small-scale tea farmers for the government to supply them with subsidised fertiliser after importation of the commodity was suspended should be addressed.

The farmers aver that they cannot afford the vital input since it is now retailing at Sh1,000 more for a 50 kilogramme bag and the price has become prohibitive, which would likely impact on the crop’s production.

Tea contributes a significant proportion to the country’s gross domestic product and export earnings hence the reason why their pleas ought to be heard.

The Kenya Tea Development Agency suspended importation of the subsidised commodity, citing disruptions and uncertainties caused by global lockdowns aimed at containing Covid-19 pandemic. It is now expected to refund the Sh1.3 billion the estimated 600,000 farmers had contributed over the past year for purchasing the input.

We urge the main stakeholders to sit down with the growers and find a way of enabling them get access to the key input. The sector is very critical for the country’s economic growth thus no effort should be s pared to minimise the farmers’ pain.

