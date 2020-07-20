Editorials EDITORIAL: End counties cash delays

The revelation that Treasury failed to transfer Sh48 billion to counties at the end of the financial year to June in contrast to Sh50 billion in previous is worrying.

The Treasury must ensure timely disbursement of money to counties in the current financial year if taxpayers were to enjoy full benefits of devolution.

Delays in disbursing money to counties only deny public full value for money that the Treasury already budgeted for and opens loopholes for corruption or allocation to other needs.

Counties already feel that they should be getting more from the national budget and the delay only serves to subject devolved units to cash crunch and throw projects into disarray.

County governors have repeatedly blamed delayed disbursements for their woes, including industrial action and stalled projects, all which blunt the effectiveness of counties.

Devolved units were, for instance, starved of cash for the three months to September 2019, resulting in delays in paying suppliers and salaries.