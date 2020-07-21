Editorials EDITORIAL: Enforce containment rules to slow down Covid surge

President Uhuru Kenyatta has got it right by convening a meeting this Friday to review the country’s Covid-19 preparedness following a recent surge in infections.

A statement from State House indicated that the meeting with county governors would discuss Kenya’s preparedness for a potential peak in infections and the impact of containment measures.

This is timely because the number of infections has hit alarming levels, with 44 out of the 47 counties having recorded at least a case of coronavirus as at Monday.

Although the phased re-opening of the country from a coronavirus-induced lockdown two weeks ago has helped ease economic strain on households, it has also come with challenges that must be addressed urgently.

Lifting restrictions in and out of the capital Nairobi and the coastal city of Mombasa brought with it some shocking levels of recklessness by a section of the population. As expected, many misread the gesture to mean the pandemic situation had improved and as such dropped key precautionary and safety measures such as social distancing and wearing of face masks.

A spot check around estates in Nairobi such as Langata, Umoja, Githurai, Kawangware, Embakasi, Eastleigh, Dagoreti, Kibera and Westlands confirms that many people no longer adhere to the safety guidelines set by health authorities to curb the spread of the virus. It is now business as usual for many despite rising fatalities and infections.

Although a fresh lockdown of the coronavirus hotspot areas may not be the best option under the current circumstances, something has to be done to stop some of these citizens who are breaking the simple containment rules with reckless abandon.

For a start the health and security agencies should crack down hard on those not observing safety regulations. If this fails, then the country should prepare for a possible return to the lockdown days.