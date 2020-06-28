Editorials EDITORIAL: Long-term solution to market fires overdue

Gikomba market traders salvage what remained of their stalls that were razed down by a fire at the Market in Nairobi on June 25, 2020. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

The perennial fire outbreaks that have in the past left scores of traders at Nairobi’s Gikomba Market counting massive losses have again made a comeback with government officials now being ordered to probe the cause of last week’s night blaze.

While we welcome the directive that officials get to the bottom of the matter, time has come to find a lasting solution to the problem by ensuring that the culprits are found and severely punished.

Allegations that land ownership tussles between tenants living in nearby county houses, land grabbers or business rivalry among traders may have fuelled the fires at the open-air market should also be fully addressed.

We concur with the sentiments expressed by some of the traders who have urged the authorities to investigate the cause of the frequent fires and bring those responsible for the nefarious acts to book.

Given that lives have even been lost in some previous fires at the same market, time has come to end the problem that has refused to go away.

Also Read

advertisement

Majority of the traders operating at the market are not well off hence it is not surprising that many of those affected don’t even have insurance cover for their merchandise. Trying to restart their businesses will be a momentous task, which may even be insurmountable for many given that the fires struck at a period when the country is under tough restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The pledge by the government to compensate the affected traders is therefore a welcome move. Arson is a very serious offence in the country. Under Section 332 of the Penal Code, the law prescribes stiff penalties for those found guilty of acts of arson. Life imprisonment is the maximum penalty. But having stiff penalties amount to nothing if the culprits are not prosecuted and made to face the full wrath of the law. Last week’s fire came barely a few months after traders lost properties in another fire at the same market.

Despite past promises by the government to rein in the menace, the fires still recur hence the traders would not be faulted if they are sceptical about the fresh probe.