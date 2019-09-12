Editorials EDITORIAL: New Auditor a priority

President Uhuru Kenyatta should speed up recruitment of the Auditor-General as well as the Controller of Budget to ensure there is no gap now that the positions fell vacant last month.

The process of filling the offices should not take long considering that they play key oversight in either determining or scrutinising the use of public resources at the national and county governments.

For instance, the Auditor-General’s office has been lifting the lid on the rot in public institutions and misuse of public funds, meaning that public officials are constantly kept on toes.

Even as the hiring process is expedited, it should be credible, transparent and devoid of politics to ensure those who will take over are up to the task and have a broad mandate to execute their duties.

In future, for cases that the Constitution does not allow an acting head of a public institution, the appointing authorities should always start looking for a replacement well in advance of the exit of the incumbent. This will ensure that operations run unhindered.

On Wednesday Public Accounts Committee chairman Opiyo Wandayi raised concerns on the validity of audit reports in the absence of a substantive Auditor-General to sign them.