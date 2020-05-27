Editorials EDITORIAL: Resolve fees dispute

Neither the schools, nor the parents, should lose the opportunity to show leadership. FILE PHOTO | NMG

High-end schools and the parents who take their children there ought to find an amicable solution to their differences that have seen them take each other to court due to disagreements over fees.

The row over how much they should charge or pay for online classes do not augur well either for the schools or the parents as it among to washing their dirty linen in public.

True, everyone is hurting due to the challenges posed by the restrictions imposed by the government to slow down the spread of coronavirus. As such, it would be ideal for both the schools and the parents to close ranks or at least hold talks that can help them find common ground in the interest of their children and also for their own good.

The hardline stance that each has taken sets a bad example to the rest of the society and it would be in the best interest of all concerned for the aggrieved parties to find amicable solutions that can also be used as a precedent for other institutions and businesses facing similar challenges.

Neither the schools, nor the parents, should lose the opportunity to show leadership. They have done it in good times. There is no reason why they cannot do it in trying times as well.

