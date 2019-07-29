Editorials EDITORIAL: Respect court ruling

Justice Mumbi Ngugi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Justice Mumbi Ngugi last week delivered a ruling that State officials charged with economic crimes vacate office until their cases are heard and determined. Governors, for example, would hand over to their deputies to take charge during trial.

This is expected to make politicians and other public officials climb down from their lofty perches that they cling to citing the principle of being innocent until proven guilty. However, the judge ruled that the anti-corruption law covering those charged from stepping aside during prosecution was unconstitutional.

Although legalities are rich in nuances, public officials ought to realise that they hold offices in trust and any breaches hurt confidence in them, after which they cannot effectively execute their duties. So, leaving office during prosecution is the morally right thing to do.