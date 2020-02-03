Editorials EDITORIAL: Scale up preparedness

It is encouraging that the number of cyber-attacks in the quarter to last December went down significantly by up to 75 percent compared to the earlier three months, going by data published by the Communications Authority of Kenya.

Clearly, increased investment in this area has reduced remote hijacking of computers, meaning that it is now much safer for Kenyans to transact business digitally.

Threats of attack as captured by the computer incident response team went down to 25.2 million from 26.6 million. This is still a large figure, meaning that the drop is not something to celebrate because it shows the attackers are still actively seeking to breach the security systems.

So, any slackening will give them room to hit their targets, and this is where players in that field ought to raise their game and stay ahead of the digital criminals.

According to the latest data, web application attack threats rose to four million from 3.08 million, a bulge of 31.9 percent. Given this increase, we urge the government to step up monitoring of cyber space to reduce actual attacks and also keep at bay the threatening attackers. Indeed, the warnings if not acted upon, end up being actualised, hurting individuals and businesses with disastrous results on the economy.

