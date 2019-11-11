Ideas & Debate Census results key to fair allocation of national resources

As the 2019 Census results were released last Monday, many curious observers and planners were keen to know what Kenya’s population is. The 2019 count results show that Kenya’s population has hit the 47 million mark translating to a growth of about one million persons annually. The numbers provide a clear picture of population distribution in all regions.

The census results provide a perfect opportunity for the country to address some of the inherent development inequalities that have existed over time. Records demonstrate that early rulers used to count their people to gauge the amount of taxes they would receive.

Over the years, therefore, population census has become the basis for planning and resource allocation. The 2019 census was very extensive and focused on eight key aspects, such as population features, disability, education, labour force, ICT, livestock, agriculture, housing as well as household assets.

Therefore, the census figures provide a sound footing for allocating resources to the counties as well as national planning.

The results will also help in better allocation of resources to the counties, which has been a major bone of contention since the advent of devolution. The 2019 census heralds an opportunity of curing this problem once and for all. Some people have argued that some regions that have less population are allocated more resources at the detriment of highly populated regions. Some counties are expected to get a major boost in revenue allocations while others may see a decline in resource allocation.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said during the release of the 2019 census the results would help the government to realign its development strategies and programmes.

Accordingly, the current revenue sharing formula, the population parameter as per 2009 figures takes 45 percent, basic equal share takes 25 percent, poverty takes 20 percent while fiscal responsibility and land area take two percent and eight percent respectively. Therefore, the highly populated counties stand to benefit.

Highly populated counties are expected to gain if the Commission on Revenue Allocation uses the fresh results in the next fiscal year.

The size of the population in every county should determine the amount of money that is provided by the national government for development efforts in the counties.

A good example is Nairobi, which was allocated about Sh16 billion in 2019 in terms of equitable share to serve a population of about 3.1 million. With a population of 4.4 million people, the county will expect to receive additional funds to serve Nairobi residents properly.

The 2019 census provides information on the age and gender distribution, in addition to household structure and size, all of which are vital in determining the needs of different segments of the population. Further, this will allow planners to assess changes in the quality of lives and plan for future population needs.

Resources play a critical role in the development and this translates in improving the lives of Wanjiku. Therefore, fair resource allocation is key to addressing historical inequalities that have underdeveloped some regions.