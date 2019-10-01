Ideas & Debate EDITORIAL: Resolve app-based buses permit row without delay

Despite a promising start to restore order in the matatu sector, things have fallen apart with time. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The permit row between the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and bus ride-hailing companies should be resolved at the earliest opportunity to give way for new ideas to be tested.

The State agency on Monday announced that Little Shuttle and SWVL have been barred from operating because they lacked the right licences for Public Service Vehicles (PSVs). A PSV permit requires that a company be a member of a sacco and have registered staff such as mechanics as well as fixed routes.

The bus ride-hailing companies, however, maintain that they operate on a special Road Service Licence (TLB) that allows them to operate on all routes countrywide based on supply and demand.

From the views of the NTSA and those of the bus ride-hailing companies, it is clear that the row can be resolved through consensus and the services restored in the interest of commuters.

In the short time the bus ride-hailing services have existed, commuters have reported much relief from the chaos associated with the conventional matatus. The point-to-point shuttles offer decency, safety and comfort for travellers who have for decades had to endure the impunity and disorder that characterised the matatu sector. This innovation should not be allowed to die before it reaches its full potential.

When key provisions of the Traffic Amendment Act 37 and 38 came into effect on December 1, 2012, enhanced safety and comfort in public travel were some of Kenyans’ biggest dreams.

Despite a promising start to restore order in the matatu sector, things have fallen apart with time. The impunity and disorder that characterised the matatu sector more than a decade ago are back. Some matatus are now back to carrying excess passengers while safety belts have long been forgotten because the vehicles either have faulty ones or are not fitted with any at all. The ride-hailing companies offer better organised services using well-maintained and neat vehicles.

It is in the interest of the commuter that the bus ride-hailing services are restored soonest possible to provide an option of safer and more decent travel.