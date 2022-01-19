Companies ​​​​​​​UK firm set to design Sh28bn Railways City

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary The deal will see the firm design the iconic Nairobi Railways City, multi-modal urban development project which will be situated in Nairobi at an unknown cost.

The project will be situated within 425-acres, of which 292 acres is owned by the Kenya Railways and currently serving as the Nairobi Railway Station.

A plan to build a Sh28 billion city has moved a notch higher after the Nairobi Metropolitan Service in partnership with Kenya Railways picked UK firm Atkins Global to design the project.

“UK firm Atkins Global has been appointed to design Nairobi’s new Central Train Station and associated public realm, which will provide the centrepiece of Nairobi Railway City,” said UK’s Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford MP Tuesday.

“It is a flagship project to regenerate Nairobi’s Central Business District initiated by President Kenyatta, who personally requested UK support when he met Prime Minister Boris Johnson in January 2020.”

Speaking in Nairobi yesterday, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi said the project will see Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) currently picking and dropping passengers around Haile Selassie roundabout forced to find a new holding ground to pave way for works on the project.

The PSV operators around Kenya Railways headquarters operating on routes such as Ngong, Kawangware, Kiserian and Kitengela, he said will be moved to new grounds next month to facilitate works on the multi-billion shilling project.

The project is set to be done in two phases. Phase one begins next month.

"Matatus currently operating around Kenya Railways Central Station will be removed by end of this month. This will facilitate works on Nairobi Railway City," said Mr Badi yesterday.

The project which is part of the Nairobi Integrated Urban Development Plan is also aimed at expanding the capital's Central Business District as currently set up.

The project covers the area between Haile Selassie Avenue, Uhuru Highway and Bunyala road.

The first phase of the 20-year project that is set to change the face of Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) was set to kick-off in 2020 until 2030 at Sh27.91 billion.

Railway infrastructure and water supply is expected to take the bulk of the costs at Sh17.5 billion and Sh3.9 billion respectively.

According to the Kenya Railways website, the strategic location of the Nairobi Station area also positions it perfectly to be an iconic nerve centre for the Nairobi Multimodal Transport System.

This is with the plan to establish a world-class new central station incorporating mixed-use commercial developments, hotels and intermodal facilities.