Menu
Companies

98 firms face insolvency on turbulence

Friday December 29 2023
cbk bd

The Central bank of Kenya, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

2023 has witnessed an unprecedented rise in the number of businesses placed under receivership across various sectors, indicating the impact of economic turbulence due to high taxes, high costs of operations, and low earnings.

As the global economy grapples with uncertainties businesses are finding themselves on precarious ground.

Read more HERE

In the Headlines