Absa relieved as court cuts Sh1.2m damages

Absa Bank Kenya and Absa Life Assurance Kenya Ltd got a reprieve after the High Court set aside an order directing them to pay its former alleged client Sh1.2 million as general damages for unlawfully enrolling him in an insurance policy without his consent.

Instead, the High Court has substituted the amount, which had been ordered by a Magistrate’s court, to Sh300,000 which it terms as reasonable exemplary general damages.

Justice John Onyiego, sitting at the High Court in Garissa, ruled that an award of damages is at the discretion of the trial court but in the same breadth, it must be founded within comparable awards.

“In the judgment (of the magistrate’s court), I am unable to find any comparable authority in which the trial magistrate anchored his reasoning in coming up with the award. It follows that the same was not anchored or supported on any specific law or case law,” ruled Justice Onyiego.

The judge noted that though the appellants-- (Absa Bank Kenya and Absa Life Assurance Kenya)-- had wrongfully deducted Sh10,164 from Manjuu Mubarak Oshe's account, they remedied the illegality through a refund.

“It, therefore, follows that an appropriate amount in reference to the exemplary damages suffered by the respondent ought to have reflected the amount in question as initially wrongfully deducted,” said Justice Onyiego.

In their appeal against the decision of the Magistrate’s court, the appellants argued that the court erred in finding that Mr Oshe was entitled to Sh1.2 million in damages-- which they deemed excessive going by the alleged injury occasioned on him.

They also argued that the Magistrate erred by failing to consider the submissions and judicial authorities on quantum thereby arriving at an erroneous figure.

According to the appellants, the magistrate erred by failing to consider conventional awards for general damages in cases of similar injuries

The appellants also argued that the Magistrate erred by failing to consider that the loss occasioned by Mr Oshe was remedied through a consent filed by the parties. Thus no loss was suffered by him.

On his part, Mr Oshe argued that the appellants recklessly breached their fiduciary duty owed to him by irregularly enrolling him into a fraudulent insurance policy.

He further argued that the malicious manner in which the employee of the appellants enrolled him into a life policy insurance scheme and fraudulently executed contract documents to meet targets set (by the appellants) to bring profit to them (appellants), invited an award of exemplary damages.

At the magistrate’s court, Mr Oshe had told the court that on or about June 4, 2020, the appellants through their staff, employee, and or agent unlawfully and fraudulently enrolled him into Absa’s Life Insurance Protection Plan without his knowledge or consent.