Absa to pay customer Sh190,000 for laxity

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The High Court has upheld a magistrate’s ruling directing Absa Bank to refund more than Sh191,000 to a customer after the money was credited to the wrong customer six years ago.

Justice Nixon Sifuna ruled that although Ms Tamina Ibrahim was equally to blame for giving the wrong account number, the lender owes the customer the duty of care and must exercise due diligence in every transaction.

Court evidence showed that Ms Ibrahim was to receive Sh191,869 from Network Sacco, where she was a member.

The Sacco gave her details to Co-operative Bank for purposes of transferring the money to Absa where Ms Ibrahim held a bank account.

Whereas her name was correct, the bank account’s number was incorrect and the money ended up in a different customer’s account.

“The receiving bank (Absa) for its part, being the final destination of the money has a duty to ensure the money is paid to the correct person and the correct account,” the judge said.

He said by the nature of their work, banks are required to act diligently and when they fail to exercise due diligence, they have to be liable for the resultant loss or harm.

The judge noted that after being informed of the mistake, Absa promised to ensure the wrong account is suspended, to block any withdrawals, but later released the money saying it could do nothing about it.

