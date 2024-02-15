Companies Aga Khan launches home care service

Mr Rashid Khalani, CEO of Aga Khan University Hospital. FILE PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

By LINET OWOKO

Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) has started a home care service as part of its commitment to reach patients who cannot come to the hospital to access quality healthcare.

The services offered under the initiative include among others, nursing care, physiotherapy, chemotherapy, doctor visits, counselling psychology, nutrition support, palliative care, collection of samples for laboratory testing, free delivery of medications, and wound care.

The home care service is part of AKUH's plan to decentralise services from the main hospital to the neighbourhoods and complement the outpatient network of 53 centres spread across Kenya and Uganda.

Currently, the services are available in Nairobi and its environs, with plans to expand to other areas.

According to Rashid Khalani, the CEO of AKUH, the home care services provide flexibility for patients and caregivers, ensuring that they receive quality care.

“For patients who need continuing care like those under treatment for chronic diseases, we are coming to your home so that you don’t miss the care you need because of any inconvenience.

For working caregivers whose work schedule is often interrupted to take their loved ones to the hospital, we are asking them to entrust us with their care at home, while they continue with their daily routine uninterrupted,” said Mr Rashid.

