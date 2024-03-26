Companies Aga Khan University appoints Tania Bubela as new provost

Tania Bubela who has been appointed as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Aga Khan University. PHOTO | COURTESY

By LINET OWOKO

The Aga Khan University (AKU) has appointed a seasoned academic Tania Bubela as provost and vice president of academic affairs.

Dr Bubela will also double as deputy vice-chancellor for AKU in Kenya and Uganda.

She will take up the position on July 1, succeeding Carl Amrhein, who has held the position since 2017.

“Dr Bubela brings a wealth of experience and extensive expertise to the role,” AKU president Sulaiman Shahabuddin said. She is now dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Simon Fraser University in Canada and has previously held academic positions at the Universities of Toronto and Alberta in four faculties, including Science, Law, Business, and Health.

“Her research contributions have had a demonstrated impact on policy, practice and clinical translation and engage global and community stakeholders” Dr Shahabuddin added.

Her appointment comes amid an expansion drive by the university.

Prior to serving as dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Simon Fraser University, she was associate dean of research at the School of Public Health, University of Alberta.

Climate change

Dr Bubela holds a PhD in Biological Sciences from the University of Sydney and a Juris Doctor from the University of Alberta.

“The diversity of her academic background has enabled her to work on very significant global challenges, from bio-conservation, sustainability and climate change to equitable access to knowledge and health care,” AKU said.

