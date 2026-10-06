Airtel’s virtual card to rival M-Pesa GlobalPay

Airtel Money is planning to launch a virtual card in Kenya that will allow customers to make international online payments directly from their mobile money wallets, setting up a new challenge to M-Pesa’s GlobalPay service.
The Airtel Money Global Pay Card, offered in partnership with Mastercard, is a virtual card number (VCN) that allows customers to transfer funds from their Airtel Money wallets and use them to pay for goods and services on international e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and eBay.