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Airtel’s virtual card to rival M-Pesa GlobalPay

Airtel money and Safaricom M-Pesa shops adjacent to each other on Banda Street, Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Dennis Musau

Technology Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Airtel Money is planning to launch a virtual card in Kenya that will allow customers to make international online payments directly from their mobile money wallets, setting up a new challenge to M-Pesa’s GlobalPay service.

The Airtel Money Global Pay Card, offered in partnership with Mastercard, is a virtual card number (VCN) that allows customers to transfer funds from their Airtel Money wallets and use them to pay for goods and services on international e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and eBay.

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