Proposed tobacco law puts firms, regulators on a collision course

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Participants follow proceedings at County Hall, Nairobi, on September 24, 2026, during a public hearing on the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill by the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health.
By
Marion Sitawa
Correspondent
Nation Media Group
The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) and the Kenya Revenue Authority are pushing for tighter controls on tobacco trade, drawing a clash with manufacturers who want a review of the proposed rules.
ACA supports the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill 2024, terming it ‘timely’ and a boost to the fight against counterfeits.
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