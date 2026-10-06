Prime

Proposed tobacco law puts firms, regulators on a collision course

Participants follow proceedings at County Hall, Nairobi, on September 24, 2026, during a public hearing on the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill by the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Marion Sitawa

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) and the Kenya Revenue Authority are pushing for tighter controls on tobacco trade, drawing a clash with manufacturers who want a review of the proposed rules.

ACA supports the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill 2024, terming it ‘timely’ and a boost to the fight against counterfeits.

Related

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. PRIME Kenyans need at least Sh107, 000 for Dangote IPO shares

  2. Let’s safeguard traditional knowledge

  3. Why US mid-term elections matter for Kenyans

  4. PRIME Kenya Ebola case exposes screening lapses

In the headlines

View All