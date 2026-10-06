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AI revolution’s breakneck pace tests the future of work in Kenya

AI is changing the professional world, but we can adapt, integrate, and stay ahead of the curve.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Scott Bellows

Rush rush rush and if you blink, you might miss it. The world is rapidly changing right before our eyes. While the first industrial revolution from 1760 saw a global transition from agrarian and handicraft economies to machine-driven, industrial, and urban societies took a full 80 years. But the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is happening at lightning speed in comparison.

There are diverging opinions on whether the labour market will be able to catch up to the rapid rate of change and anticipated massive job losses. In the industrial revolution, workers and manufacturing plant owners had decades to prepare, adjust, and catch-up. But will today’s modern workers be able to bounce back and adapt?

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