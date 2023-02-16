Companies Amazon’s home security system Ring enters Kenya

By COLLINS OMULO

Nairobi-based tech firm Mart Networks has introduced smart home security devices to the Kenyan market in partnership with an American company Ring.

In a deal signed on Thursday between the duo, Mart Networks will deliver home security products that are accessible and effective.

Owned by Amazon, Ring provides reliable, easy-to-install do-it-yourself home security systems.

While using devices such as Ring video doorbells, homeowners are able to see, hear and speak to anyone at their front door, from their compatible phone or tablet –even in the dark.

Ring devices provide an extra layer of security, through a variety of features incorporated in the video doorbells and security cameras.

The development means users will benefit from motion detection, two-way talk, night vision, and more; all controllable via the Ring app.

“At Ring, our mission is to make neighbourhoods safer. We reimagined home security with products like Ring video doorbell, Ring alarm, floodlight cam, and stick-up cams,” said Ring Vice President, Emerging Markets Mohammad Hoda.

“We look forward to working together to bring our products to residents and continue to provide peace of mind to more customers around the world,” he added.

With Ring alarm, users can customise their setup to suit their home and receive real-time notifications when any of their alarm sensors are triggered.

In addition, Ring has put features in place across all its devices to boost privacy, security and user control.

However, the features vary based on the device and may be subject to a Ring Protect subscription.

