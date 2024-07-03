APA, South African insurer unveil global health scheme

APA Insurance and South Africa’s Hollard Health have launched a new digital-based insurance product targeting both households and corporates.

The firms said the scheme, dubbed APA Hollard Health, would be available on the HealthMove wellness app, which allows members to scan and manage their packages.

“Depending on the chosen plan, coverage areas include Africa, India, Europe, and worldwide, with five comprehensive plans to select from. The health insurance solution aims to enhance the quality of healthcare by integrating wellness incentives that reduce healthcare costs and improve overall health,” APA and Hollard Health said in a joint statement following the launch of the scheme in Nairobi yesterday.

The APA Hollard Health app has telehealth capabilities, enabling users to consult with doctors remotely, regardless of their location. Remote doctor consultations help patients save time and access second opinions on health advice.

The number of Kenyans seeking digital healthcare and treatment grew by 80,000 to 500,000, a 13.3 percent rise, during the year ending December 2023 to stand at 7.49 million.

“The primary aim is to encourage healthier living among members, which in turn reduces healthcare costs and improves overall health outcomes,” said Ashok Shah, Group CEO of Apollo Investments Limited.

Hollard Health chief executive Tobe Hope said the app would help lower the cost of healthcare by offering an array of options to users.

“Because we know that Africa’s demands are unique, we are committed to helping the continent thrive by offering the right cost-effective health insurance for its diverse needs,” he said.