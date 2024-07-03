APA, South African insurer unveil global health scheme

Apollo Investments Limited Group CEO Ashok Shah (left), APA Insurance business development lead Lucy Orina (Center) and Hollard Health Chief Executive Tobe Hope during the launch of an innovative international health insurance solution ‘APA Hollard Health’ at Sankara Hotel, Nairobi on July 3, 2024. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Marion Sitawa

Business and Lifestyle Reporter

Nation Media Group

APA Insurance and South Africa’s Hollard Health have launched a new digital-based insurance product targeting both households and corporates.

The firms said the scheme, dubbed APA Hollard Health, would be available on the HealthMove wellness app, which allows members to scan and manage their packages.

“Depending on the chosen plan, coverage areas include Africa, India, Europe, and worldwide, with five comprehensive plans to select from. The health insurance solution aims to enhance the quality of healthcare by integrating wellness incentives that reduce healthcare costs and improve overall health,” APA and Hollard Health said in a joint statement following the launch of the scheme in Nairobi yesterday.

The APA Hollard Health app has telehealth capabilities, enabling users to consult with doctors remotely, regardless of their location. Remote doctor consultations help patients save time and access second opinions on health advice.

Read: APA takes over police, prison officers' medical cover from CIC

The number of Kenyans seeking digital healthcare and treatment grew by 80,000 to 500,000, a 13.3 percent rise, during the year ending December 2023 to stand at 7.49 million.

“The primary aim is to encourage healthier living among members, which in turn reduces healthcare costs and improves overall health outcomes,” said Ashok Shah, Group CEO of Apollo Investments Limited.

Hollard Health chief executive Tobe Hope said the app would help lower the cost of healthcare by offering an array of options to users.
“Because we know that Africa’s demands are unique, we are committed to helping the continent thrive by offering the right cost-effective health insurance for its diverse needs,” he said.

In November 2023, Apollo Investments Limited, the parent company of its flagship subsidiary APA Insurance (APA), entered into a strategic partnership with Hollard International. This followed a 20 percent stake purchase in Apollo Investments Limited by Hollard.

[email protected]

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. KCB Bank

    PRIME Why only banks recorded growth in 2024 quarter 1

  2. Board orders university to re-evaluate insurance tender

  3. AKU ranked in world’s top 100 list for role in SDGs

In the headlines

View All