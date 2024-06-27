Equity owners approve health cover unit creation

Shareholder nod clears the board of Equity Group to effect the incorporation of the new unit including providing approvals required from the company as the sole shareholder in the Insurance Holding Company.
Equity Group Insurance Holding Limited already undertakes a life insurance and general insurance business in Kenya.
In the year ended December 2023, Equity’s insurance business realised Sh1.6 billion in gross revenue with 9.9 million cumulative policies issued.
The lender started its life business in 2022 and offers life insurance alongside retirement solutions to all categories of customers.
The unit known as Equity Life Assurance Kenya realsed a profit before tax growth of 39 percent to Sh934 million.