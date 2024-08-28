Baloobhai adds Sh474m Bamburi shareholding

Billionaire investor Baloobhai Patel and Standard Investment Bank’s Mansa X Fund bought 10.23 million Bamburi shares in July in the wake of Tanzanian conglomerate Amsons Group’s buyout offer of the cement maker, eyeing capital gains and a potential special dividend payout.

Amsons offer triggered a rise in the trading price of Bamburi shares on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) —from Sh45 to an average of Sh62 since the July 10 publication of the firm’s offer documents.

The Tanzanian firm offered to buy the shares at Sh65 each —or Sh23.59 billion in total— hoping that the premium would entice shareholders to look at its bid favourably.

On Wednesday, Bamburi shareholders received a counteroffer from Kenyan firm Savannah Clinker Limited at a price of Sh70 per share, or Sh25.41 billion in total. The Bamburi share price closed at Sh65.75 on Wednesday.

Amsons filings showed that Mr Patel, through his investment vehicle Aksaya Investment Holdings Limited, held 30.52 million Bamburi shares as at June 30, 2024, equivalent to an 8.41 percent stake in the company.

The acquisition notice published by Savannah shows that by July 31, his stake had climbed to 37.73 million shares, indicating an acquisition of an additional 7.21 million shares during July.

As per Wednesday’s closing price, the additional stake is valued at Sh474 million, with his total holding now valued at Sh2.48 billion.

His share in the company has now more than doubled since the beginning of the year, when he held 14.96 million units.

The filings by Savannah also show that SIB’s Mansa X Fund now holds 3.02 million Bamburi shares, with a current value of Sh198.9 million. The fund was not listed among Bamburi’s top 10 shareholders in the June 30 register.

The shares acquired by Mr Patel and Mansa X were mainly supplied by retail investors, whose collective stake in Bamburi dropped by 8.2 million shares in July to 32.72 million units.

NSE data shows that between July 10 and July 31, investors traded a total of 10.23 million Bamburi shares.

The price increase when the Amsons offer was disclosed provided an incentive for retail shareholders to cash in on their stock, especially when the NSE market price nearly matched the offer price.

The price appreciation effectively gave investors a chance to book their offer profit early without waiting for the conclusion of the Amsons deal, whose timelines are dependent on regulatory approval with a long-stop date of November 2025.

For those buying the shares, the incentive lay in the potential of further capital gains upon the progression of the deal, with the counteroffer now opening an additional avenue for further hikes in the offer price as the parties compete to convince shareholders to favour their deal.

Bamburi shareholders are also eyeing a potential special dividend from the Sh12 billion sale of the company’s stake in its Ugandan subsidiary Hima Cement earlier this year.