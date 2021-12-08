Companies BOC Kenya CEO heads to South Africa gas maker after exit

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

BOC Kenya #ticker:BOC managing director Marion Gathoga–Mwangi will exit the medical and industrial gas manufacturer this month to take up an executive role in the parent firm's subsidiary in South Africa.

Mrs Mwangi will join gas and welding products maker African Oxygen Limited (Afrox) as director, Healthcare Business.

She will leave the BOC on December 31.

Both BOC Kenya and Afrox are subsidiaries of Linde Group, a global supplier of industrial, process and speciality gases.

Arthur Kamau, the finance director, will assume the role of managing director on an acting basis, BOC said on Monday.

Mrs Mwangi was appointed as the MD of the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm in 2018.

The company has recorded profit growth at Sh101.66 million in 2020, from Sh55.9 million in 2019 and Sh65.6 million a year earlier.

The board lauded her for stewardship, introducing a “can-do culture to drive a sustainable turnaround strategy, change management that reflects customer needs, increased governance and the establishment of a strong healthcare business.”

“During her tenure with the company, Mrs Gathoga also successfully implemented Kaizen (continuous improvement) and initiatives under the sustainable development goals and developed strong links with key stakeholders and industry associations.”

“The chairman and the board of BOC thank Mrs Gathoga for her impactful contribution to BOC and wish her the very best in her new role with Afrox.”

She will continue serving on the board as a non-executive director.