Britam bags life insurer company of year award

From left: Britam Customer Experience Brand and Marketing Director, Diane Korir, Joseph Waithaka, Head of Financial Advisors, Britam Group Managing Director Tom Gitogo,Jackson Theuri, Britam General Insurance CEO, Concepta Ayuma, Head of Business Development Retail and Eric Kisaka, Risk Director, joined by the entire team of Britam financial advisors display the awards that the company’s agents scooped during this year’s AKI Agents Awards (AAYA) 2023. PHOTO | POOL

By LINET OWOKO

Britam Life Assurance Company has been announced as the winner of the Life Insurance Company of the Year Award at the 2023 Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) annual awards. This marks the 17th consecutive year that the company has received bagged the prize.

Britam also won the Agent of the Year award for the second year in a row. The firm was bestowed with the Most Improved Company in Group Life award and was the second runner-up in the Innovation Award category. Britam General Insurance Company secured the first runners-up position for the General Insurance Company of the Year award.

Individual awards were presented to Ruth Mumbe Nyingi who won four accolades, including Agent of the Year, Florence Wairagu and Gladys Hope Mumbi won the Premium Volume Award and Overall Premium Volume Award, respectively.

"In line with our commitment to safeguarding the dreams and aspirations of our customers, our focus remains on creating value through enhanced customer experiences and innovative solutions tailored to their real needs," stated Mr Gitogo.

The AKI awards recognise the good performance of insurers and insurance financial advisors/agents. The awards are based on the highest number of qualified agents and the highest aggregate points in all the Life and General Insurance categories

