Are your business values driving investors from your company?

In recent times, the Kenyan tea sector has experienced significant upheaval due to unethical practices and sexual abuse scandals.

Two private equity firms, intending to invest in a Kenyan tea plantation, backed out of the deal citing concerns over unethical practices and poor working conditions on the plantations.

In another instance, an investor who had recently acquired a stake in a Kenyan tea company sought to sell its shares less than a year after the acquisition, following allegations of sexual abuse and harassment.

Additionally, a leading UK-based beverages firm cancelled purchase orders from a third tea company amid global backlash stemming from sexual abuse claims.

These scandals underscore the critical importance of upholding values and ethics within the tea industry. The adherence to ethical principles directly correlates with investor confidence and organisational performance.

Case studies reveal that all three companies suffered significant financial losses as a result of corporate scandals. Research conducted in 2013 indicates that corporate scandals have led to a loss of nearly 22 percent in enterprise value. Therefore, it is imperative for businesses to prioritise ethics, values, and integrity.

Given the fierce competition for investment opportunities, businesses must differentiate themselves to attract capital effectively. One effective strategy is adopting a values-driven approach.

Many investors are drawn to businesses that align with their own values, such as environmental sustainability or social responsibility. Issues like gender equality, diversity, inclusivity, and support for marginalised groups are also crucial considerations.

In today's investment landscape, turning a blind eye to sexual abuse and discrimination is perilous. Recovering from negative publicity is both time-consuming and costly, often necessitating extensive brand campaigns and publicity efforts to restore reputation. Prevention through the adoption of a values and ethics-driven model is far more prudent.

The benefits of such a model are manifold. Notably, it enhances trust and reputation, reducing reputational risks associated with unethical behaviour. The tea sector case studies highlight how a tarnished reputation can prompt investors to divest their stakes in a company, underscoring the significance of maintaining a positive image.

So, how can businesses adopt an ethical and values-driven approach?

It begins with honest introspection and a comprehensive assessment of the current state. Conducting audits and due diligence on existing procedures, practices, and policies helps identify areas of high risk and non-compliance.

Subsequently, measures can be taken to address gaps, such as drafting and implementing robust policies on environmental sustainability, sexual harassment, diversity, and inclusion. Staff training on these policies is crucial, followed by transparent communication with stakeholders, potentially through the company website.